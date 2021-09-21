This is the new age of safe malling with exclusive discounts for vaccinated customers

As we take a step closer to the normal we once knew with the different vaccination campaigns in the city, shopping malls around the city also ensure health protocols are in place to give everyone a chance at a safe malling experience, whether it be for leisure or shopping for essentials to bring home.

With more and more individuals getting vaccinated and as many Cebuanos continue to register to get vaccinated, Cebu has been given the General Community Quarantine status.

This means that Cebuanos can move freely again albeit with strict health guidelines.

Good thing SM Seaside City Cebu always puts the safety of their customers first with mall features catered to keep the mall’s environment safe and clean.

Aside from delivery options, call to order and order online services of SM Seaside City Cebu, the mall guarantees a safe place to dine, shop, and have fun, as they lead the new normal in malling and reinvent your shopping experience.

1. Contactless Temperature check

With a brand new way of safe malling using advanced, touch-free technology, the mall has prepared a contactless temperature check on some of their entrances as you enter the mall premises.

2. Sanitizers available on mall entrances

As SM Seaside City Cebu transforms its mall into a safe, innovative community space enforcing high-standard hygiene and health protocols to ensure every customer’s well-being round-the-clock, the mall also has sanitizers available for everyone as they enter the mall or before they leave the mall.

3. Bring your vaccination card for discounts and benefits

Vax, shop, and dine at SM Supermalls this September

Are you already vaccinated? Then good news for you because you get great rewards!

#VaxShopAndDineAtSM and enjoy exclusive deals in over 1,000 stores nationwide.

At SM Seaside City Cebu, just show your vaccination card and get exclusive shopping and dining deals from participating stores and restaurants at the mall until September 30, 2021.

4. Vaccinated customers can dine in

Restaurants at SM Seaside City Cebu now accommodate limited dine-in for customers who are vaccinated! Just bring your vaccination card and present them to the establishment you want to dine in.

Meanwhile, SM Seaside City Cebu also offers Al Fresco dining in different locations around the mall for those who are not yet vaccinated.

SM Seaside City Cebu’s The Al Fresco at the Tower Garden offers a safe, clean and refreshing atmosphere for dining al fresco. Aside from sanitized tables, you will be seated at a safe distance from the other diners.

The Sunset Lane at the Third Floor, Skypark is also another safe outdoor dining area for you at SM Seaside City Cebu

You can avail of SM Seaside City Cebu’s in-mall digital ordering services through the Seaside Stewards and have your food served to you at The Al Fresco from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Read more: Seaside Stewards: Easy 3-step in-mall ordering system in SM Seaside City Cebu

5. 100% Vaccinated Employees & Partner Establishments

As SM Seaside City Cebu continues its mission of providing quality services while safeguarding all customers and employees alike, the mall has continued to ensure the safety of everyone by constant efforts to vaccinate all its employees.

The mall’s partner establishments are now fully vaccinated and ready to serve you safely!

In partnership with the Cebu City Government, SM Seaside City Cebu continues to vaccinate all their front liners and service providers for your #SafeMallingAtSM.

Let’s head over to SM Seaside City Cebu for huge discounts, a fun and relaxing time with the family, and a safe malling experience.

Get vaccinated, claim your driver’s license, and process other applications with these government services at SM Seaside City Cebu!

PhilSys National ID – Lower Ground Floor, City Wing

Resbakuna – Lower Ground Floor, Cube Wing

Voter’s Registration – Lower Ground Floor, Seaview Wing

LTO Mega Licensing Center – Lower Ground Floor – Arcade

Don’t forget to bring your own sanitizer, maintain social distance, and make sure to wear your face mask and face shield at all times.

Follow SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook and @smseasidecitycebu on Instagram to get the latest updates on exclusive deals and more!