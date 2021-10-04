LanniePH: 200 stranded in Cebu ports

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 200 passengers were left stranded in various Cebu ports on Monday, October 4, following the suspension of all sea trips due to Tropical Depression Lannie.

Initial data from the Port Management Office of the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) showed that as of 11 a.m. on Monday, a total of 65 sea voyages were cancelled after Storm Signal No. 1 was hoisted.

As a result, a total of 200 passengers, were left stranded.

Of this number, 80 were in Olango Port, 23 in Danao City Port, 29 in Pier 1 in Cebu City, 39 in Hagnaya Port, 29 in Santa Fe port, and seven in Pier 3 in Cebu City.

Philippine Coast Guard in Cebu (PCG-Cebu) has cancelled all sea trips since 6 a.m. on Monday due to Lannie. The tropical depression is expected to hit areas within central Cebu between the afternoon and early evening on Monday.

Lannie was last spotted within the vicinity of Maasin City, Southern Leyte at about 10 a.m.

It has slightly accelerated as it makes its way towards Central Visayas, based on the latest severe weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

It has maintained its strength of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 55 kph as it makes its way towards Cebu.

Cebu remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1



