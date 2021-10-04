Mark Villar resigns as DPWH secretary

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar on Monday announced that he has resigned from his post which he held for over five years.

“Ito na yung huling flag raising ko as DPWH secretary,” Villar said during the agency’s flag raising ceremony aired over its Facebook page.

(This is my last flag-raising as DPWH Secretary.)

“Today is my last day after five years. I’ve officially, I’ve filed my resignation effective Wednesday. I’ll be stepping down on Wednesday as your secretary,” he added.

Villar did not detail the reason behind his resignation.

However, he has been named as among the senatorial candidates of the Cusi-led PDP-Laban faction in the 2022 national elections.

Other Cabinet members said to be running for senator under the ruling party’s slate are presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo, and anti-corruption commission chairperson Greco Belgica.

In 2016, Villar resigned as representative of Las Piñas City to join the Duterte cabinet as DPWH secretary.

EDV

