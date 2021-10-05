5 BO-PK candidates file COCs, back Margot for mayor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK) allies filed their certificates of candidacy on Tuesday morning, October 5, ahead of the others.

But they gave the assurance that their group remains intact and that they are prepared to support the candidacy of former councilor Margot Osmeña for mayor.

Relectionist Councilor Joy Augustus Young said Margot is someone whom they all look up to as their mother and he has been missing her presence at City Hall.

He said that it is the mother who would always bring order to any household.

“I miss my MOMMY. We never thought of it before, [but] now with all these problems [that the city is faced with], maybe we need to have our MOMMY back,” Young said.

On Monday, former mayor and BO-PK leader Tomas Osmeña confirmed in a social media post that Margot is their group’s mayoral candidate, an idea that was presented by south district Rep. Rodrigo Abellanosa.

READ: It was Bebot’s idea to make Margot run for mayor – Tom O

Margot, who ended her term as councilor in 2019, is set file her COC on Thursday, October 7, with the other BO-PK candidates.

Filing of COCs

On Tuesday morning, Oct. 5, five BO-PK allies went on to file their COCs ahead of the other. These are former north district Rep. Rachel Marguerite “Cutie” del Mar, Liga ng mga Barangay – Cebu City Chapter president Franklyn Ong, and Councilors Leah Japson, Raul Alcoseba and Young.

Del Mar is the group’s candidate for congresswoman in the north district while Ong is the candidate for vice mayor. Japson, Young and Alcoseba are seeking reelection as members of the City Council representing Cebu City’s north district.

Ong said other BO-PK candidates are scheduled to file their COCs on Thursday. They decided to file separately to prevent overcrowding at the Comelec offices and in compliance with health restrictions.

Margot for Mayor

Japson thanked Abellanosa for deciding to take a break from politics for now and allow Margot to run for mayor.

Abellanosa is now serving his third term as Cebu City south district representative.

He and Ong were earlier considered to be BO-PK’s candidate for mayor. But a decision was made a few days ago to instead make Margot lead their group.

“Mao man pud ang desisyon ni Congressman Bebot, nagpasalamat mi nga nislide down nalang siya,” said Japson.

Young said that having Margot for mayor is what the city needs especially during the pandemic.

He said that BO-PK and Cebu City need a “mother” to guide them as they continue to fight the pandemic and the economic devastation that it has caused.

Young and Ong said that Margot will surely be able to guide the city to its recovery with the help of her husband, former mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Alcoseba, for his part, said that Margot is more than qualified to continue BOPK’s legacy.

RELATED STORIES:

BOPK’s choice: Margot-Franklyn tandem

BOPK still mum on lineup for 2022 polls

Old and new faces to join 2022 elections in Cebu City

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy