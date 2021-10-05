It was Bebot’s idea to make Margot run for mayor – Tom O

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK)’s decision to field former Cebu City councilor Margot Osmeña for the city’s mayoralty race came four days before the filing of candidacy for next year’s elections will close.

The development came as a surprise to the public, particularly netizens, following weeks of speculations that BOPK’s bet for the mayoralty race would either be Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong or south district Rep. Rodrigo ‘Bebot’ Abellanosa.

Ong turned out to be Margot’s running mate.

Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who heads the party, took to social media to explain their decision and said it was Abellanosa’s idea.

“I would like to emphasize that this was the idea of Cong. Bebot Abellanosa. Cong. Bebot is ending his third term, and is ineligible to run again in the South,” Tomas said on Facebook.

“Bebot has earned his chance to take up the mantle of BOPK, but he personally told me that the city needs a MOM. Cong. Bebot made his endorsement even if it means sitting out of this election. I am so proud to have him on our team,” he added.

Before BOPK made the announcement, rumors were also circulating that Tomas would be making another bid for the city’s top elective position.

But on Monday, October 4, he said that Margot is the ideal candidate to revive the city following the COVID-19 crisis.

“What the city needs now is not a strict father but a caring mother…I am not ashamed to admit that she is more qualified than I am to take care of our city in the painful difficulties our people are going through today,” said Tomas.

The former mayor also took a swipe at the current administration’s decision to halt several healthcare programs which he implemented during his term such as the Long Life Medical Program and the downsizing the City Hospitalization Assistance and Medicines Program (Champ).

“Cebu City has one of the highest COVID case rates in the country, the highest at one point. Many of the fatalities are our senior citizens, whose assistance is no longer being distributed on a regular basis,” he pointed out.

In the meantime, BOPK is yet to reveal its complete line-up for the May 9, 2022 elections.

Margot could be facing Vice Mayor Michael Rama from the opposing Partido Barug. Rama was the first to publicly announce his plans to run again as mayor.

Partido Barug is expected to reveal its candidates today, Tuesday, October 5.

/dcb

