One Cebu gains more allies

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With only three days left for the filing of candidacy for the May 2022 polls, more candidates in Cebu province have jumped ship and joined the One Cebu party.

On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, Cebu 4th District Board Member Horacio “Raci” Franco formally sought reelection for the post after filing his Certificate of Candidacy (COC).

But Franco will now be running under National Unity Party (NUP) and One Cebu, the latter being led by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

During the 2019 midterm elections, he ran under the Liberal Party with Vice Governor Hilario Davide III as his political ally.

“Back in 2019, I was already working with governor. We work well together and so it makes more sense that I will be running under One Cebu so mapadayun ang mga programa,” said Franco.

Franco was accompanied by Cebu 4th District Representative Janice Salimbangon and 4th District Board Member Kerrie Shimura, who both filed their COCs as reelectionists.

Hours later, Cesar Baricuatro filed his COC as Board Member for the province’s 7th district, which is currently held by his son, incumbent 7th District Board Member Christopher “Dong” Baricuatro.

Like Raci, the Baricuatros were former political allies of Davide who have now shifted their allegiance to the Garcias.

As of October 4, data from the Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec-Cebu) showed that a total of 179 aspirants already lodged their COCs but none of them for vice governor and governor so far.

Filing of COC for the May 9, 2022 polls will end on Friday, October 8.

