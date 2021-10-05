Diano, Ouano victorious in Cepca online tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Eden Diano and Richard Ouano topped the weekly online chess tournament of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Diano ruled the All Cepcans category while Ouano lorded the Group B category.

Diano, a 49-year old New Jersey-based woodpusher from Mandaue City, scored 8.5 points in the nine-round Swiss system competition.

The former Southwestern University (SWU) chess varsity player bested Antonio Cabibil, who settled for second place with 6.5 points.

Leo Lofranco and Michael Tinga also scored 6.5 points but were ranked third and fourth, respectively, according to their total tie-break points.

Completing the top six woodpushers in the All Cepcans category were Jasper Montejo (6.0) and Filemon Kapuno III (5.5).

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old Ouano, who works with the Department of Interior and Local Government, scored a total of 27 points in Group B.

The Toledo City Trojans’ woodpusher Jinky Catulay trailed Ouano and settled for second place with 21 points while Edwin Cablao rounded off the top three with 19 points.

The tournament was sponsored by Cepca president Jerry Maratas and Kapuno III.

/bmjo

