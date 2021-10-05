National Downhill Championships moved anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The National Downhill Championships will once again be moved to another date.

The race, which was to be held on October 29-31, 2021, in Danao City, northern Cebu, will be rescheduled anew due to the concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Danao City Sports Commission (DCSC) Cycling Team announced in its Facebook page that the competition will be held on November 27 to 28, 2021.

The national mountain bike competition featuring the country’s best and brightest cyclists was originally scheduled last August 27 to 29 but was moved also due to the pandemic.

“ Although travel to Cebu and other parts of the country has relaxed, cases are still up and the IATF-Covid 19 and the LGU has not yet allowed us to hold sporting events which may lead past the month of October,” said the post.

“We hope that everything goes well by November so we have set these days as the tentative dates for the National DH Trials here in Danao City, Cebu.”

Danao City, headed by its sports commission chief and PhilCycling vice president Oscar “Boying” Rodriguez, has successfully hosted the 2021 Philippine National MTB CXO (Cross country) last June.

Cebuano ace Niño Surban and the famous Ariana Dormitorio dominated the elite category.

The upcoming National Downhill Championships promises the same intensity and action as it will also be PhilCycling’s basis for selection of the Philippine Team.

Danao City serves as the official training camp for the national team in mountainbike.

/bmjo

