Marcos bares initial plan to adopt Duterte as VP running mate in 2022 polls

MANILA, Philippines — Aspiring president and former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. revealed that the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) initially planned to adopt President Rodrigo Duterte as vice presidential bet in the 2022 polls.

“As of now, no one has filed for vice president under PFP. To be very candid with you, the reason why is that the original plan was for us to adopt PRRD [Duterte] for our vice presidential candidate,” Marcos shared after he filed his certificate of candidacy at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Pasay City on Wednesday.

“Pero sa mga nangyari noong nakaraang Sabado, nagbago lahat ng plano. Kaya’t ngayon, nagkokonsulta kami, ‘yung partido at syempre lahat ng mga ating ibang mga kasamahan na kung anong dapat gawin,” he added.

(But because of what happened last Saturday, the plan changed. That’s why we are currently in consultation on what to do.)

On Saturday, Duterte announced his retirement from politics. He earlier accepted the nomination of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

Meanwhile, Marcos said that they will release the list of their senatorial slate in the following days.

“’Yung sa Senado naman [For Senate], we will be providing the list of our senatorial candidates in the very near future within days from now,” he said.

