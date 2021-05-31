Labella files medical leave again

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is on medical leave again. This time, for suffering ‘slight pneumonia’.

Labella announced, in a post published on social media, on Monday, May 31, that he would not be reporting to the Cebu City Hall for three days, from May 31 to June 2.

This after he experienced ‘slight pneumonia’ over the weekend.

“In the spirit of transparency, I would like to inform everyone that during the weekend, I had fever and was admitted to a hospital after advice. After consultations and a series of tests, they found out that I have slight pneumonia,” Labella said.

The mayor added he was due for hospital discharge on Monday but decided to file for medical leave until Wednesday, June 2 in compliance with his doctor’s advice.

“I am due for discharge today apan ni-sugyot ang akong doctor nga mogahin una kog panahon aron makapahuway (my doctor advised me to take some time to rest). I am heeding the medical advice and will be on leave for three days beginning today until Wednesday,” explained Labella.

“Mobalik ako sa pag-serbisyo sa umaabot nga adlaw’ng Huwebes (I will return to work this coming Thursday). While I am on medical leave, Vice Mayor Mike (Rama) will be taking over executive functions at City Hall,” he added.

This is the second time Labella filed for medical leave for 2021.

It can be recalled that last January, he went on sick leave due to an ‘ear infection’, and even spent some of his days working from home.

