Angel Locsin gives funny review of her cooking

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Angel Locsin’s candid reaction after tasting the food she tried to cook is making rounds on the Instagram world.

“Tried to cook! Here’s my very ‘subtle’ review on my masterpiece 😂

Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/hGbVWF4e_T8 #SaHonestLang #TanggapAngSarili,” she wrote as a caption.

Locsin was shooting a video for her YouTube vlog and talked about the things that one can do when feeling down. It was titled “Make Everyday Count.”

It can be seen in the video that Locsin was making most of her time working out, taking care of her pets, enjoying her coffee, reading her favorite book and reaching out to others by giving and supporting charities.

And she also shared that she was learning how to cook. Locsin was cooking shrimps and noodles in the video.

Locsin’s fans and even fellow celebrities couldn’t resist but to laugh at her very honest food review.

Celebrity Marian Rivera commented on her video, “Hahahah 😆 nako turuan kita 😘.”

Bea Alonzo also commented, “Nkakatawa ka gel!! hnd mo talaga kinaya!🤣🤣🤣.”

Janus del Prado also wrote, “Yung sinigang ba naging adobo paps?😆😅✌️.”

And Billy Crawford also said, “Mukang masarap dahil na papa tawa ka sa subo! 😂.”

The video now has 1,163,152 views as of this writing. /rcg

