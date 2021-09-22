Fitness Life!

Angel Locsin on her health and fitness journey: ‘Love every inch of you’

By: September 22, 2021

GINATILAN, CEBU — Angel Locsin’s progress in her fitness journey is quite manifesting. 

The actress wowed netizens as she recently shared a photo on Instagram that shows her slimmer figure. 

With positive thoughts, she encouraged her followers to always love their bodies. 

“Remember to love every inch of you,” she captioned her post. 

Celebrity friends and fans were surprised by her transformation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin)

“Yaaay 😍 ,” Marian Rivera wrote as a comment. 

“YASSSSS 🔥🔥🔥,” Bea Alonzo said. 

While Angelica Panganiban also showed her support by saying, “HAyerp mars 🙌🙌🙌.”

“So inspiring,” Dionne Monsanto wrote. 

Husband Neil Arce also said, “On my way.”

Last June, the actress revealed in her IG stories her calorie-controlled diet plan.

Back in 2015, Locsin developed a disc bulge in her spine, which limited her from doing extreme workouts.

