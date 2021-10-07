Noli de Castro bids farewell to his radio program, eyes Senate comeback

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcast journalist Noli De Castro on Thursday, October 7, 2021, bid farewell to his long-running program on Teleradyo as he eyes return to politics.

“Sorry to say na ito ho ang huling araw ko sa Teleradyo for so many years, at kami ho ay nagpapasalamat sa mga nakasama ko dito,” De Castro said over Teleradyo.

(Sorry to say that this is my last day in Teleradyo for so many years, and thank you to those who are with us.)

De Castro, who used the moniker ‘Kabayan’, served as vice president from 2004 to 2010, will return to politics after an 11 year break, this time as a senator.

He topped the senatorial elections in 2001, garnering more than 16 million voters.

EDV

