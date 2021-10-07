Noli de Castro bids farewell to his radio program, eyes Senate comeback

By: John Eric Mendoza - Inquirer.net | October 07,2021 - 10:26 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcast journalist Noli De Castro on Thursday, October 7, 2021, bid farewell to his long-running program on Teleradyo as he eyes return to politics.

“Sorry to say na ito ho ang huling araw ko sa Teleradyo for so many years, at kami ho ay nagpapasalamat sa mga nakasama ko dito,” De Castro said over Teleradyo.

(Sorry to say that this is my last day in Teleradyo for so many years, and thank you to those who are with us.)

De Castro, who used the moniker ‘Kabayan’, served as vice president from 2004 to 2010, will return to politics after an 11 year break, this time as a senator.

He topped the senatorial elections in 2001, garnering more than 16 million voters.

EDV

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Noli de Castro, Teleradyo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.