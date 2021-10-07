Full economic recovery in Cebu needs stable healthcare system – Ace 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A stable healthcare system is the key to fully reviving the economy.

This is one of the plans former Tourism Secretary Joseph Felix Mari “Ace” Durano had in mind should he be elected as the new governor of Cebu.

Durano on Thursday, October 7, 2021, filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC), formally marking his bid for the gubernatorial race in the 2022 elections.

He was accompanied by his wife, Carmi, and son, AJ, during the filing at the Commission on Elections – Cebu (Comelec – Cebu) office.

Durano will be running under their family’s Bakud partylist. He will be challenging incumbent Governor Gwendolyn Garcia of One Cebu.

His running mate, incumbent Vice Governor Hilario Davide III, also submitted his COC on Thursday.

For the first time since he announced his decision to run as governor, Durano explained to the public why he decided to return to politics.

“My candidacy is not for me and myself alone. My candidacy also serves to give voice to all who do not agree how the provincial government is being ran. For me, that’s my edge. Because my candidacy provides an alternative view,” said Durano in Cebuano in a press conference on Thursday.

“Cebu needs a new perspective. And we saw that the priorities of the current administration are not the priorities that we should be having today,” he added.

The former Cabinet official also bared some of his agenda and promises, which included improving the state of provincial and district hospitals, and ramping up vaccination efforts in the province.

In particular, Durano pointed out that the provincial government should have taken initiative in purchasing vaccines for the local governments, and that having a solid healthcare sector would attract foreign tourists into visiting Cebu once again.

The Duranos are one of Cebu’s most influential political families

Their patriarch, Ramon “Nito” Durano III, is currently the mayor of Danao City.

Ace formerly served as Cebu’s 5th district representative from 1998 to 2004.

Arroyo appointed him as Secretary for the Department of Tourism (DOT) in 2004. During the 2016 National Elections, he was the campaign manager of then Presidential aspirant and now Senator Grace Poe.

The entire slate for Bakud also submitted their COCs on Thursday.

The party’s chairperson, former Cebu 5th District Rep. Ramon “Red” Durano VI, is giving the Congressional race another shot. He lost to incumbent Rep. Duke Frasco, the son-in-law of Garcia.

Meanwhile, former Board Member Jude Thaddeus Sybico, also from the 5th district, will run as member of the Capitol’s legislative body together with Danao City Councilor Jerard Almendras.

/bmjo

