Margot O: Cebu City is sick, it needs direction, housekeeping

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu City Councilor Margot Osmeña, who is running for mayor under Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) said that the city needs housekeeping in order to move forward.

After filing her certificate of candidacy (COC) on Thursday morning, October 7, 2021, Osmeña told reporters in an interview that someone needs to put order in the city hall to ensure that the best services are delivered to Cebu City residents.

“We have to have a good house before we can start anything. The rest will be identified as we go along. Of course, number is one is health karong panahona sa pandemic,” said Osmeña.

Watch here interview here:

She plans to revive the Long Life project during the term of her husband, former mayor Tomas Osmeña, to provide health services to the residents as this was stopped under the current Labella administration.

The mayoral aspirant said that she will bring back order to the City Hall as people can see how the city hall right now is confusing and complicated.

Yet she refused to categorically say if this disarray was caused by the current administration.

Still, she likened the status of the city to a sick person.

“It’s sick. It’s confusing and unta, while we are facing a crisis like the pandemic, there is direction. No one can cure COVID-19 at this point, but unta dunay direction,” Margot.

As the standard bearer of BOPK, Margot Osmeña will be leading the party’s campaign with her vice mayoral candidate, incumbent Councilor Franklyn Ong.

She said the campaign will follow the standard health protocols and they will adjust their usual political gatherings to ensure safety of candidates and supporters.

“If pwede ang 10 people, then we will go with 10 people. We will abide. We promise,” said Margot O.

Almost the whole slate of the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COC) on Thursday morning, save for five candidates who already filed last Tuesday.

Former Councilor Mary Ann Delos Santos is the sole BOPK candidate who has yet to file her candidacy.

Tommy Osmeña will be running for the party’s South District congressional seat as a support to his wife, while Rachel “Cutie” Del Mar is running for the North District congressional seat.

READ: Another Osmeña vs Rama fight brewing in Cebu City South District

For North District, Councilors Joy Augustus Young, Alvin Dizon, Leah Japson, and Nestor Archival are seeking reelection.

Former Councilors Sisinio Andales, Alvin Arcilla, and Delos Santos are the others running for North District councilor together with Cebuano businessman and radio commentator, Arturo Barrit.

For the South District, new names and old names are emerging for BOPK.

Incumbent Councilor Raul Alcoseba is seeking reelection, while former councilor Roberto “Bob” Cabarrubias is seeking another term.

Former Judge Cornelio Jaca and Buhisan village chief Gremar Barete are also running for councilor.

New names include Pie Abella, the sister of late Lawyer Marie Velle “Amay” Abella, and Bea Osmeña, the daughter-in-law of Margot and Tommy O.



Pie Abella said that she ran in her sister’s memory, especially that their election protest for the 2019 election is still pending in the Comelec en banc in the hopes of getting the votes recounted.

For Bea Osmeña, she said it is time she starts to help the city especially amid the pandemic.

“Ang tanang mga sayop, mga irregularities and deficiencies macorrect,” he said.

/bmjo

