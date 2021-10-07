DepEd-Cebu to revisit 4 schools before limited start of F2F classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Education-Cebu province division (DepEd-Cebu) is set to revisit at least four schools here that were included in the pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes.

Division Superintendent Marilyn Andales said they welcomed the decision of the Department of Health (DOH) to approve several schools here for the resumption of in-person classes, albeit in limited capacity.

But Andales told reporters in a teleconference that they will have to review the requirements of four schools before they can actually start their classes.

“We were only thinking three schools but the regional office informed us that there were seven schools in Cebu province that will be proceeding for the limited face-to-face classes,” said Andales in Cebuano.

A total of 12 schools in Central Visayas were included in the initial list of schools approved to proceed with the limited face-to-face classes.

All of these are from Cebu province, five of which are in Bogo City – Combado Elementary School, Siocon Elementary School, Odlot National High School, Don Potenciano Catarata National High School, and Bartolome Pianar National High School.

The rest are Busay National High School (Moalboal); Basak Elementary School (Samboan); Mahanlud Elementary School (Malabuyoc); Cabagdalan Elementary School (Balamban); Luyongbaybay Elementary School (Bantayan); Cañang-Marcelo Luna National High School (Oslob); and Pilar National High School (Pilar).

Andales said the selected schools from Moalboal, Samboan, Malabuyoc and Balamban still needed “concrete support” from their respective local government units.

“This is to ensure that before they can start their classes, all requirements were being complied with,” she explained.

Start of the pilot, limited face-to-face classes will be on November 15, 2021 and will end on January 31, 2022.

Among the requirements schools must have in joining DepEd’s pilot face-to-face classes included a ‘written support and consent of the parents of students and the support of local government units through resolutions or letters of support.’

Meanwhile, DepEd-Cebu said parents whose students will be part of the limited face-to-face classes were excited for the pilot implementation.

“We would also like to remind our parents to make sure that our children are protected by following our minimum health standards when going to and from schools,” Andales said.

/bmjo

