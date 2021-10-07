DPWH inaugurates Marigondon road concreting project

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) through the Cebu 6th District Engineering Office inaugurated the new road concreting project in Sitio Ylaya, Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday morning, October 7, 2021.

After six months of works, motorists will now be able to use the 1,058 meters Ylaya-Paambakan Road used as diversion roads for barangays Marigondon, Subabasbas, and Agus.

“Tulo ka sections ni siya, unya completed na gyud ni,” Eda de Guzman, chief maintenance section of DPWH 6th Engineering District Office.

The agency allocated P15 million for the project, which was initiated by lone district Rep. Paz Radaza.

Radaza on her part said, the road was opened during her time as Mayor in Lapu-Lapu City and she just continued the road concreting in her time as the City’s Representative in partnership with DPWH.

“Ato gyud ni gipaningkamotan nga ma-abli ni nga dalan sa time nga Mayor pako kay kini man gud diri mahimo ni nga diversion Road gawas sa Agus unya sa pikas side mogawas pud sa Marigondon ug Subabasbas”, Radaza said.

Radaza said the opening of the new road in Sitio Ylaya will help ease traffic congestion in the major thoroughfares in the Marigondon area.

“Dako gyud ni og makatabang nga mga lessen ang traffic labi na diri sa may Marigondon Crossing kay pwedi raman mo shortcut diri ang mga motorista nga moadto sa Agus habig”, Radaza said. /rcg

