Sen. Gatchalian seeking reelection in 2022
MANILA, Philippines — Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Friday, October 8, 2021, filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for reelection in the upcoming 2022 elections.
He personally submitted his COC before Commission on elections officers at the Hotel Sofitel’s Garden Harbor Tent in Pasay City.
Gatchalian, the Senate Energy Committee chairperson, earlier said that he was open to running for vice president in the upcoming elections.
