Big Savings, Exciting Deals Await Shoppers In The Metro 39th Anniversary Sale

The Metro Stores big annual sale is here and the department store and supermarket chain are giving the biggest discounts and sweetest treats as it celebrates its 39th birthday this month!

The Metro 39th Anniversary Sale will kick off on October 14 with awesome offers — big savings, buy one take one, 39 deals, and surprise gifts. The deals on everything from Ladies and Men’s Fashion to appliances, electronics, furniture, kitchen tools, and pantry essentials will run through October 17 with up to 70% off on great selections.

To sweeten the deal, Metro is giving shoppers a chance to buy premium items for only P39. Shoppers with a minimum purchase of P5,000 single receipt at the Department Store or General Merchandise are entitled to purchase the Marubishi Desk Fan 16” or Megabox Storage Box (55L / 56L / 80L)

In addition, MRC members will be given 2x bonus points when they shop during the sale period.

Over at the supermarket, discounted prices, bundling buys, buy 1 take 1 offer, and gifts also await shoppers. Don’t miss out on the great offers, stock, and save on kitchen and pantry essentials. MRC and MBC members with minimum purchase worth P3,000 and P5,000 respectively are entitled to pick a free item of their choice: 2 liters West Coast Vegetable Oil, 1 pack Savers Select Tissue 3 Ply 9’s, or 3kg Rice.

MRC and MBC members who will shop at Metro Fresh ‘n Easy Stores (Umpad | Minglanilla | Punta | Basak, Lapulapu City | Tabunok, Talisay City | Tabok, Mandaue City) will also enjoy the same treat if they can present a single receipt with a minimum purchase of P1,500 (MRC) or P5,000 (MBC). Items to choose from 1 pack Lucky Me! Instant Mami Chicken Multipack 6’s, 1 Liter Savers Select Dishwashing Liquid Lemon/Calamansi, or 1 kg Rice.

Aside from the great offers, Metro is also happy to inform the public that all its supermarkets and department stores have been given the Safety Seal from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Shoppers can shop in-store with peace of mind as Metro strictly follows health and safety protocols.

For those who still opt to shop online, click http://bit.ly/StayatHomeShopTheMetroStores,

call or Viber to order with same-day pick up: http://bit.ly/MetroSameDayOrderandPickUp.

To know more about the Metro 39th Anniversary Sale, the latest announcements, and promos, join the Metro Viber Community at https://bit.ly/TheMetroStoresViber or visit the Metro Retail Group website at www.metroretail.com.ph, Facebook page at facebook.com/TheMetroStores, and Instagram @themetrostores.ph.