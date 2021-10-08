8 mayors, 3 vice mayors vie for Cebu City top posts
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s aspiring candidates for the 2022 elections are a wide array of party-affiliated and independent candidates.
At least eight individuals are vying for mayor of the city, of which two are from the prominent parties of Barug PDP-Laban and Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan with Vice Mayor Michael Rama and former Councilor Margarita Osmeña as their standard-bearers, respectively.
Councilor David Tumulak and whistleblower Crisologo Saavedra have surprisingly turned in their Certificate of Candidacies (COCs) for mayor as well, running independently.
Less familiar names such as Edgar Concha, and Juanito Luna are running for the city’s top position independently as well.
Jose Layon is running for mayor under Reporma, while Michael Matañoza is running under Abag-PROMDI.
The fight for vice mayor is not as overwhelming in number as only three individuals have submitted their COCs including Barug PDP Laban’s Councilor Raymond Garcia, BOPK’s Franklyn Ong, and Liberal Party’s Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez.
At least 5 aspire to represent the North District in Congress including Richard Yap of National Unity Party (NUP), BOPK’s Rachel “Cutie” Del Mar, Avenescio Piramide of CMD, Prisca Niña Mabatid of Barug, and independent candidate, Manuel Momongan.
For South District Representative, only three will vie for the position including former city mayor Tomas Osmeña for BOPK, Councilor Eduardo Rama, Jr., for Barug, and Michael Bantasan for NUP.
At least 20 aspirants in the North District and 22 aspirants in the South District are vying for the 18 seats of the City Council.
Here are the lists of aspirants in each district:
North District Councilor (22)
Gian Aznar – PROMDI
Leah Japson – PROMDI
Joy Augustus Young – LDP
Winston Condrillon Pepito – REPORMA
Alvin Dizon – LDP
Sisinio Andales – LDP
Arturo Regis Barrit – LDP
Alvin Arcilla – LDP
Nestor Archival – LDP
Joel “Panday” Garganera – KUSUG
Mary Ann Delos Santos – LDP
Edwin Robles Jagmoc – Independent
Pastor Jr. Alcover – PDP Laban
Peter Mancao – PDP Laban
Mary Ruiz “Maria Pino” Buanghog -PDP Laban
Edgardo Labella II – PDP Laban
Noelle Wenceslao – PDP Laban
Jerry Guardo – PDP Laban
Melvin Legaspi – PDP Laban
Emmanuel Labella – Independent
Reynald Lauron – Aksyon Demokratiko
Roland Empleo – Katipunan Party
South District Councilors (22)
Raul Alcoseba – LDP
Janet Calleno – Independent
Alejandro Cabido – Independent
Ana Gabriela Beatriz Osmeña – LDP
Roberto Cabarrubias – LDP
Omar Kintanar – LDP
Josephine Abella Maglasang -LDP
Cornelio Jaca – LDP
Gremar Barete – LDP
Clifford Niñal – LDP
Harry Eran – PDP Laban
Samuel Panilagao – Independent
Phillip Zafra – Independent
Rey Gealon – PDP-Laban
James Anthony Cuenco – PDP-Laban
Pancrasio Esparis – PDP-Laban
Jocelyn Pesquera- PDP-Laban
Renato Osmeña, Jr. – PDP-Laban
Donaldo Hontiveros – Independent
Simeon Romarate – Panaghiusa
Raymundo Crystal – Panaghiusa
Alan Dinampo – Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi
Lawyer Chauncey Boholst, the election officer of the North District, said that these aspirants are not the final candidates yet for the May 9, 2022 elections.
He said that the deadline for withdrawal of COC or substitution of candidates will still be on November 15, 2021.
Until then, aspirants may take back their COC or may substitute another party member on their behalf.
“Kinahanglan same og party. Dili pwede independent ang ipuli. After November 15, substitutions can only be done if the candidate is disqualified or died before the elections,” said Boholst.
So far, Comelec Cebu City has found the filing of the COCs generally peaceful, although the last two days were challenging with the major parties bringing supporters with them.
“So far nacontrol raman gyod ang crowd sa gawas. Ang sa sulod, smooth ra because wala man gyoy nakasulod nga mga supporters within the barricade,” said the election officer.
He also thanked the aspirants for following the health protocols during the filing. /rcg
READ:
Did Barug-PDP Laban violate health protocols during presentation of slate?
Zafra, Hontiveros to stay as independent candidates
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.