8 mayors, 3 vice mayors vie for Cebu City top posts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s aspiring candidates for the 2022 elections are a wide array of party-affiliated and independent candidates.

At least eight individuals are vying for mayor of the city, of which two are from the prominent parties of Barug PDP-Laban and Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan with Vice Mayor Michael Rama and former Councilor Margarita Osmeña as their standard-bearers, respectively.

Councilor David Tumulak and whistleblower Crisologo Saavedra have surprisingly turned in their Certificate of Candidacies (COCs) for mayor as well, running independently.

Less familiar names such as Edgar Concha, and Juanito Luna are running for the city’s top position independently as well.

Jose Layon is running for mayor under Reporma, while Michael Matañoza is running under Abag-PROMDI.

The fight for vice mayor is not as overwhelming in number as only three individuals have submitted their COCs including Barug PDP Laban’s Councilor Raymond Garcia, BOPK’s Franklyn Ong, and Liberal Party’s Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez.

At least 5 aspire to represent the North District in Congress including Richard Yap of National Unity Party (NUP), BOPK’s Rachel “Cutie” Del Mar, Avenescio Piramide of CMD, Prisca Niña Mabatid of Barug, and independent candidate, Manuel Momongan.

For South District Representative, only three will vie for the position including former city mayor Tomas Osmeña for BOPK, Councilor Eduardo Rama, Jr., for Barug, and Michael Bantasan for NUP.

At least 20 aspirants in the North District and 22 aspirants in the South District are vying for the 18 seats of the City Council.

Here are the lists of aspirants in each district:

North District Councilor (22)

Gian Aznar – PROMDI

Leah Japson – PROMDI

Joy Augustus Young – LDP

Winston Condrillon Pepito – REPORMA

Alvin Dizon – LDP

Sisinio Andales – LDP

Arturo Regis Barrit – LDP

Alvin Arcilla – LDP

Nestor Archival – LDP

Joel “Panday” Garganera – KUSUG

Mary Ann Delos Santos – LDP

Edwin Robles Jagmoc – Independent

Pastor Jr. Alcover – PDP Laban

Peter Mancao – PDP Laban

Mary Ruiz “Maria Pino” Buanghog -PDP Laban

Edgardo Labella II – PDP Laban

Noelle Wenceslao – PDP Laban

Jerry Guardo – PDP Laban

Melvin Legaspi – PDP Laban

Emmanuel Labella – Independent

Reynald Lauron – Aksyon Demokratiko

Roland Empleo – Katipunan Party

South District Councilors (22)

Raul Alcoseba – LDP

Janet Calleno – Independent

Alejandro Cabido – Independent

Ana Gabriela Beatriz Osmeña – LDP

Roberto Cabarrubias – LDP

Omar Kintanar – LDP

Josephine Abella Maglasang -LDP

Cornelio Jaca – LDP

Gremar Barete – LDP

Clifford Niñal – LDP

Harry Eran – PDP Laban

Samuel Panilagao – Independent

Phillip Zafra – Independent

Rey Gealon – PDP-Laban

James Anthony Cuenco – PDP-Laban

Pancrasio Esparis – PDP-Laban

Jocelyn Pesquera- PDP-Laban

Renato Osmeña, Jr. – PDP-Laban

Donaldo Hontiveros – Independent

Simeon Romarate – Panaghiusa

Raymundo Crystal – Panaghiusa

Alan Dinampo – Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi

Lawyer Chauncey Boholst, the election officer of the North District, said that these aspirants are not the final candidates yet for the May 9, 2022 elections.

He said that the deadline for withdrawal of COC or substitution of candidates will still be on November 15, 2021.

Until then, aspirants may take back their COC or may substitute another party member on their behalf.

“Kinahanglan same og party. Dili pwede independent ang ipuli. After November 15, substitutions can only be done if the candidate is disqualified or died before the elections,” said Boholst.

So far, Comelec Cebu City has found the filing of the COCs generally peaceful, although the last two days were challenging with the major parties bringing supporters with them.

“So far nacontrol raman gyod ang crowd sa gawas. Ang sa sulod, smooth ra because wala man gyoy nakasulod nga mga supporters within the barricade,” said the election officer.

He also thanked the aspirants for following the health protocols during the filing. /rcg

