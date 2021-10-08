Team Libre, Lapu-Lapu Mayor Chan file COCs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Candidates of Team Libre-PDP Laban, headed by incumbent Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, have officially filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) on Friday morning, October 8, 2021.

Chan will seek reelection for mayor and would be facing lone district Rep. Paz Radaza in the 2022 elections.

The mayor’s running mate is incumbent Vice Mayor Celsi Sitoy, while Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (TCHAC) chairperson Cindi Chan will be running as a lone district representative.

The party’s candidates for councilors are Eugenio Espedido, Efren Herrera, Jan Vincent dela Cerna, Emilio Galarosa Jr., Celestino Aying, Marciano Alegado Alforque Jr., Annabeth Cuizon, Climaco Tatoy Jr., Linda Susan Baring, Jeorgen Eyas Book, Nelson Yap, and Retchie Martinez.

The group arrived at the city hall at 8 a.m., where they were welcomed by their supporters.

“Actually wala gyud ta magtuo nga ingon ani kamainiton ang paghangop sa mga tawo ining pag-file nato sa certificate of candidacy. Nagpakita kini nga ang atoang mayor walay kinutubuan sa pagserbisyo. Gipakita sa mayor ang iyahang tinud-anay, tinarong ug kakugi sa pagpangalagad ngadto kanila,” Chan said.

(Actually, we were not expecting that we could receive a warm welcome from the people in the time of the filing of our certificate of candidacy. This shows that our mayor has tirelessly served (the people). The mayor showed his true, proper and tireless service to them.)

During the filing, it was observed that supporters, who crowd the city hall were no longer following the health and safety protocols, especially social distancing.

Chan, however, said that he would leave it to the Philippine National Police (PNP) the implementation of peace and order during the filing.

“Nakita nato nga ilaha nang trabaho sa atoang kapulisan. Sa ako nang giingon, walay gasugo sa mga tawo. Trabaho na sa mga police to disperse them,” he added.

(We saw that that is the job of the police. What I’m saying is nobody asked the people to be here. It is the work of the police to disperse them.

After they filed their COCs, Chan’s group attended an offertory Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Barangay Pusok.

RELATED STORIES

Rep. Paz Radaza to run for Lapu-Lapu mayor in 2022 polls

Enad to run as mayor in Minglanilla

Samsam Gullas files COC for Cebu First District Representative

Voters in Cebu: 3.2M and counting

Cebu is the best so don’t settle for just a ‘better Cebu’ – Gwen

Full economic recovery in Cebu needs stable healthcare system – Ace

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy