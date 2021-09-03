Majority of personnel in Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory now vaccinated

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Almost all personnel of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory have received their COVID-19 jabs.

Jail Superintendent Jose Abueva confirmed this, saying that the those who haven’t been vaccinated yet are only those employees who opt not to be vaccinated yet.

The Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory has at least 115 personnel and 6,000 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL).

Abueva said that they are still waiting for the city government to also provide vaccines for the PDLs. This early, they are already starting to identify PDLs who will be prioritized should there be available vaccines already.

“Unahon nato ang mga senior citizen, immunocompromised PDL, then hinayhinay ug vaccine ang ubang PDL depended sa availability niini until such time mahurot nato ug pavaccine atua mga PDL,” Abueva said.

(We will prioritize our senior citizen and immunocompromised PDLs, then we will slowly proceed with other PDLs depending on the availability until such time that all our PDLs will be inoculated.)

Meanwhile, Abueva said that there are no active COVID-19 cases among the detainees and personnel inside the city jail.

However, there are at least 11 isolated PDLs who were recently brought in there after being temporarily detained in different police stations. He added that these PDLs are all isolated at their Ligtas Covid Center.

