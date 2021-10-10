Celebrities

RC Muñoz shares PAF Reserve training moments

RC Muñoz

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Actress RC Muñoz shares training moments as a member of the Philippine Air Force reservists in an Instagram post. 

Muñoz can be seen putting her face in a puddle in a grass field during the training.

“A strong woman stands up for herself but a stronger woman stands up for others,” she wrote. 

 

In the same post, she also uploaded a photo of herself in uniform together with the other members of the Air Force Reserve.

Muñoz also shared a video of her talking to a local and another one while dropping off relief goods. 

Netizens admired the actress.

