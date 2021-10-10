RC Muñoz shares PAF Reserve training moments

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Actress RC Muñoz shares training moments as a member of the Philippine Air Force reservists in an Instagram post.
Muñoz can be seen putting her face in a puddle in a grass field during the training.
“A strong woman stands up for herself but a stronger woman stands up for others,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
In the same post, she also uploaded a photo of herself in uniform together with the other members of the Air Force Reserve.
Muñoz also shared a video of her talking to a local and another one while dropping off relief goods.
Netizens admired the actress.
