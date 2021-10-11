Cebu City starts Kalag-kalag preparations

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Preparations for the Kalag-Kalag season in Cebu City are underway.

Officials from the city government on Monday, October 11 announced that they will be releasing policies and guidelines in relation to the upcoming All Saints Day (November 1) and All Souls Day (November 2) soon.

In a press conference, Councilor Joel Garganera said authorities from the city government would be inspecting cemeteries to determine which appropriate measures should be implemented.

“The city, led by Councilor Philip Zafra, will be conducting an ocular inspection and walkthrough in all Roman Catholic cemeteries beginning today,” said Garganera in Cebuano.

Garganera said they were also set to meet with various stakeholders, including the police, concerned barangay officials, the Roman Catholic church, and management of privately owned cemeteries, to discuss how the city would go about with this year’s Kalag-Kalag.

“The mayor (Acting Mayor Michael Rama) will be meeting them tomorrow (October 12) and I will leave it to the mayor to make the announcement,” he added.

As the COVID-19 situation had continued to improve, Rama, last September 1, said the city would want to reopen cemeteries to the public.

To recall, during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, all cemeteries were closed from October 29 to November 3 to avoid crowding and were only open from September 25 to October 28 and then a week after November 3.

