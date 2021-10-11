Khalil Sanchez, 16, wins Getafe MTB race, notches 27th 1st place finish in cycling competitions

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cycling phenom Khalil Sanchez strutted his wares anew after clinching his 27th first place finish in a cycling competition by dominating the Getafe MTB and Road Bike Challenge: Padyak Kontra sa Pandemya last Sunday, October 10, 2021 in Getafe, Bohol.

The 16-year-old Sanchez continued to pile up first place wins in local races this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Sunday, he ruled the cross country race’s under-17 years old category that featured a grueling 60-kilometer distance.

He beat Boholano cyclists Ryan Calipusan and John Coronel who trailed him at second and third places respectively.

Khalil’s father, Dongkey “Chamba King” Sanchez also shone in the race after topping the 36-45 years old category.

For Kahlil, it was a whole new experience to compete for the first time in an out-of-town race this year given the health and safety restrictions implemented due to the COVID-19.

“First time nga kami ni dayo. Lahi ra gyud sa feeling nga naa jud ka sa imohang lugar, so mas nisamot akong pressure sa lumba sa Bohol,” said Sanchez of Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team p/b Lún Wheels.

(It was my first to compete in races outside (Cebu). It is a different feeling when you compete in your place, so the pressure on me was high in the Bohol race.)

Before winning the race in Getafe, Khalil dominated the Lilangs to Tabla MTB Race in Liloan town, northern Cebu last month.

“Grabe ka lingaw kay samot na nga mga buotan kaayo ang mga tawo diri sa Bohol,” added Sanchez.

(I really enjoyed the race in Getafe, especially since the people here in Bohol are really good people.)

Khalil is setting his eyes on a bigger race this month in the Bogo City Extreme MTB Challenge Enduro/ Cross Country Marathon.

