Lapu-Lapu, Toledo face tough foes 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors and the Toledo City Trojans face tough opponents in the “Open Conference” of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

The Trojans have struggled in their previous matches, which resulted to a 0-4 (win-loss) run that put them at 11th place in the southern division standings.

Lapu-Lapu City has a 1-3 record for eighth place.

In their first match tomorrow, the Trojans will try to stage an upset versus the inaugural conference champions, the Laguna Heroes. The Heroes are currently No. 3 in the northern division with a 4-0 slate.

In their second match, Toledo City takes on the northern division’s top-ranked San Juan Predators (4-0).

The Trojans are comprised of Richard Natividad, IM Rico Mascariñas, National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Jinky Catulay, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Rommel Ganzon, Redentor Nailon, Richard Natividad, Ronald Ganzon, Christopher Tubalado, Glicerio Pardillo, and playing team owner Jeah Jean Gacang.

The Trojans, who reached the playoffs in the two previous conferences, remain upbeat that the tide will turn in their favor despite the drought.

Meanwhile, the Naki Warriors will face newcomers, the Davao Executive Chess Society (DECS), in their first match.

After that, they take on the guest team, the Double Bishop Bangkok of Thailand, in their second match.

Davao and Bangkok are currently ranked eighth and ninth in the standings, respectively. Both teams also have identical 1-3 records.

The Naki Warriors will likely be going to field Elwin Retanal, Michael Joseph Pagaran, Women’s International Master (WIM), Bernadette Galas, International Arbiter (IA) Lincoln Yap, Ariel Joseph Abellana, Anthony Makkinano, and Duane Borgonia.

/bmjo

