Toledo Trojans to return to action in PCAP chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu’s top professional chess teams, the Toledo City Trojans, will return into action in the third season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) billed as the “CAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup” on September 15.

Despite losing against the reigning “Wesley So Cup” champions, the Iloilo Kisela Knights in the quarterfinals of the south division, the Trojans are upbeat in the upcoming season.

Last season, they tapped Iranian Grandmaster (GM) Amir Bagheri as their foreign player. He served the team well in his stint after he finished as the second highest scorer with 56 points behind International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas.

Bagheri finished his campaign with 31 wins, 15 losses and 21 draws.

However, the team will field in an all Filipino line-up for the upcoming conference.

Their newest addition will be Redentor Nailon, whom they officially signed as a regular player for the team this season. Nailon played several games in the latter part of the previous season.

He finished with 11 wins, 6 losses and 9 draws for a total of 23.5 points.

Joining Nailon and IM Mascariñas are Rommel Ganzon (board 1), Richard Natividad (board 2), Jinky Catulay (board 3) along with National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Glicerio Pardillo Jr., Ronald Ganzon, Christopher Tubalado, Bonn Rainauld Tibod and playing team owner Jeah Jean Gacang.

The official line-up was revealed by the team manager and FIDE Arbiter (FA) Felix Poloyapoy Jr.

The Trojans are one of the four Cebu-based professional chess teams that will compete in the major chess tournament.

The others are the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors, who finished as south division finalists, along with the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors, and the Cebu City Machers.

/dbs

