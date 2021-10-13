Fire burns 30 homes in Brgy Banilad, Mandaue City

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent | October 13,2021 - 01:28 PM

| Photo courtesy of the Cebu City Fire Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 30 homes were burned when fire hit Sitio Mohon 2 in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City on Wednesday, October 13.

Damage caused by the fire was pegged at P300,000.

In a report, the Mandaue City Fire Office said that a female resident, who was identified as Jovelyn Pasumala, 29, was also treated for 2nd degree burns.

The fire that was reported at 10:33 a.m. was said to have started at the residence of Reymark Casona.  It then spread to nearby homes before it was placed under control at 11 a.m.

|Photo form Mandaue City PIO

The fire site is located close to the boundary of the cities of Mandaue and Cebu.

As of this writing, Mandaue City fire investigators continue to determine what caused the fire alarm. / dcb

TAGS: barangay Banilad, fire alarm, Mandaue City, Sitio Mohon 2

