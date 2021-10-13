From mobile vaccination to anti-illegal drugs, Samsam bares Talisay’s progress

CEBU CITY, Philippines—From intensifying the campaign against illegal drugs to the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

These were just some of the accomplishments Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas bared when he delivered his third and last State of the City Address (SOCA) on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

The one-hour SOCA was held at the People’s Hall of the Talisay City Hall.

But unlike the usual state addresses elected officials do, Gullas did a video presentation to show to the public what the city achieved under his administration.

“In my three years as mayor, I would like to emphasize that these accomplishments are not mine alone. These accomplishments are for the whole of the Talisay City Government – the vice mayor, councilor, department heads, barangay heads and section heads and everyone helping in our administration,” Gullas told reporters in a press briefing.

In his video presentation, Gullas reported how the local government is ramping up its initiative to inoculate more Talisaynons against COVID-19.

“We have already completed all 22 barangays in our mobile vaccination efforts but it will continue until the last person in the barangay gets his or her COVID-19 shot,” he added.

While admitting that the city is still far from reaching herd immunity, Gullas expressed hope they will be able to vaccinate more constituents in the coming days.

“We have already vaccinated 123,886 Talisaynons… of which 70,000 are already fully vaccinated. But we are still far from our goal of achieving herd immunity for the entire city,” he said.

Aside from boosting the city’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Gullas highlighted other achievements their administration accomplished.

These include their responses towards the pandemic in 2020, continuing scholarship programs to underprivileged youth, infrastructure and agricultural projects, and the anti-illegal drugs campaign.

“Due to the active and aggressive efforts of the PNP (Philippine National Police) headed by Police Maj. Gerard Ace Pelare, we have seen significant decline in drug-related activities in Tangke, and in other barangays in general,” he said.

To recall, President Rodrigo Duterte, during the early years of his presidency, tagged Talisay City multiple times as a ‘drug hotspot’.

Gullas will not be seeking reelection as the city’s mayor for the May 2022 elections.

Instead, he will be running again for Congressman for Cebu’s 1st District following the decision incumbent 1st District Rep. Eduardo Gullas, his grandfather, to retire from politics.

Alayon, the political party founded and led by the Gullases, fielded Samsam’s wife, Rhea Aquino-Gullas, to be their standard bearer.

Rhea will be facing incumbent Talisay City Vice Mayor Alan Bucao, a former political ally of the Gullases.

