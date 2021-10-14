Ellen and Derek’s hot pre-wedding film

DALAGUETE, Philippines— Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay’s wedding is just around the corner.

And the celebrity couple finally released their official pre-wedding film.

In an Instagram post, the Cebuana actress uploaded the video teaser on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

The full video was uploaded in her Instagram today, October 14, 2021.

“I do love you @ramsayderek07 ❤️,” she wrote as caption to her post.

The celebrity couple can be seen walking in a field filled with tall grasses and a foggy atmosphere.

The couple though did not reveal the date of their wedding day yet.

It was produced by wedding videographer Bob Nicolas.

Earlier this week, they released on their social media accounts a series of photos of them shot in the same setting.

According to Adarna, this was their first ever photo shoot together.

They looked sexy and daring in the photos taken by celebrity and wedding photographer Pat Dy. as they prepare for their wedding slated this year.

Adarna and Ramsay confirmed their relationship in February this year and got engaged in March. They said they planned to tie the knot this year. /rcg

