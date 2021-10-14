Mandaue jumpstarts barangay-based vaccination program

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- Mandaue City has started its barangay-based COVID-19 vaccination program.

Percy Mendoza-Pongasi, a nurse supervisor, said that the program was launched on Monday in Barangay Paknaan.

On Thursday, October 14, 2021, the program visited Barangay Looc and Barangay Subangdaku.

Pongasi said the program will be conducted twice a week per barangay.

The program was launched to encourage more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pongasi said that there were only a few residents who went to Barangay Looc today.

She said as of 11: a.m only 42 individuals were vaccinated using Pfizer COVID vaccines.

For the past weeks, the city’s Vaccine Operation Center (VOC) has been recording a significant decrease in the average number of vaccinees.

Earlier, Levi Doverte, operations manager of the Vaccine Operation Center, said that they have vaccinated only 2,500 individuals a week in all of the city’s five vaccination centers from 4,000 individuals a day before.

Despite this, Mandaue remains to be the top city in Cebu Island with the highest vaccination rate of eligible individuals.

Over 61 percent of Mandauehanons have already received their first dose while over 56 percent are already fully vaccinated. /rcg

