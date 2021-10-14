Probe on for fake PDEA-7 agents — Director Ortiz

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) is investigating reports of suspicious groups or individuals, claiming to be PDEA-7 agents

Director Levi Ortiz of PDEA-7 told CDN Digital on Thursday, October 14, that the reports prompted him to issue an advisory and an investigation on the reports because he was alarmed by it especially since they were using the name of PDEA for illegal activities.

“Alarming man gud kay almost everyday, naay moadto sa among opisina mangita sa ilang mga tagtungod, ilang mga relatives kay gi-kidnap kuno or koan. Usahay moingon nga PDEA kuno so mao to nagpagawas gyud mig advisory para pagpahibaw sa mga tawo nga ang PDEA dili gyud mo engage og ingon ana nga aktibidadis,” he said.

(It is alarming because almost everyday, there are people who would visit the office looking for the relatives, whom they claimed to have been kidnapped or something else, so we have to issue an advisory that these people are not PDEA and that PDEA would not do these kinds of activities.)

He again reassured the public that PDEA would not do such illegal activities when conducting operations.

He said that once a person would be arrested by their agent or arresting officer, they would not bring the person to another place.

“Og naa gani operation ang PDEA, og madakpan gani ang tawo, moingon gani ang PDEA agent nga nadakpan na siya, di na sila diretso dad-on sa laing lugar. Magpaabot gyud na ang ahente or ang arresting officer sa mga witnesses kay mag inventory man ta sa area. Unless gidakop na siya by virtue of warrant of arrest,” said Ortiz.

(If there is an operation and there is a person arrested, the PDEA agent would say that you are arrested, then they cannot easily bring that person elsewhere. They have to wait for the agent or arresting officer, of the witnesses because they have to make an investory. Unless they arrested him by virture of an arrest warrant.)

As of now, the regional director said that they already coordinated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and that they are currently conducting investigation concerning the matter.

Though they have not identified any suspect yet, Ortiz said that they look into into, stressing that the name of the agency will be damaged.

To report, one can contact PDEA through a phone call or text message using these numbers: 0995 308 3803 (Globe) and 0939 578 8775 (Smart).

RELATED STORY

PDEA-7 destroys P62M worth of illegal drugs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy