PWD sakay for free launched in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Persons with disabilities (PWDs) now have a public transportation option that would ensure better mobility for them.

The Bayaning Tsuper (BTS) party-list commissioned a service vehicle that can be booked by PWDs for transportation for free.

The party-list was in Cebu to launch the service vehicle as their contribution in providing better public transport to marginalized sectors of the society.

The Regional Federation of PWDs in Cebu, through its President Joseph Jumantoc, met with BTS’ first nominee, Lawyer Aminola “Alex” Abaton, to formalize the process of the commissioned service vehicle.

The service vehicle can be booked by Cebuanos through the federation at no cost to any local government unit (LGU) as the BTS will hire and compensate drivers servicing the vehicle.

For PWDs who want to avail of the free service, they can coordinate with their federation or organization to schedule for the usage of the vehicle.

Abaton said they want to help the special sectors in the community such as the PWDs, that is why they are commissioning a service vehicle for PWDs in Cebu.

BTS, which was established in June 2019, is running for seats in Congress in hopes to advocates road safety governance and education in the country.

Aside from institutionalizing road safety in the country, the said party-list will also pass legislation that will incorporate road safety education in the curriculum of the Department of Education (DepEd).

They said they will also push for the legalization of motortaxis or habal-habal.

