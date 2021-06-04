Senior citizens, PWDs get more chances to find work if proposed measure gets okay

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A Mandaue City councilor is pushing for a proposed ordinance to provide equal opportunities in employment to Mandaue residents, who are senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs).

This after Councilor Joel Seno authored a proposed ordinance encouraging fast food corporations and other companies to provide employment to qualified senior citizens and PWD residents as part of the city’s social amelioration program.

The proposed ordinance is in accordance to Republic Act 10524, which states that no person with disability shall be denied access to opportunities for suitable employment.

The proposed measure was also passed on first reading last Wednesday afternoon, June 2, by the City Council.

The proposed ordinance was also co-authored by councilor Cesar “Tingsol” Cabahug, chairman of the comittee on social services and senior citizens.

Under the proposed ordinance, fast food corporations are encouraged to provide for employment of not more than six months to qualified senior citizens, and persons with disability (PWD).

Each branch of the fast food corporations shall give employment to at least two senior citizens and one PWD with a salary of at least the minimum wage provided under the Labor Code and with a minimum four hours work for at least four days each working week provided that they will not be assigned to hazardous positions or beyond their physical capabilities.

Seno said if the ordinance would be implemented, corporations who would embrace the ordinance would be having a tax incentives in accordance with the implementing rules of the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

Adela and Asis Villarante, a senior citizen couple, said that even though they no longer wanted to work in a company, they were still happy about the move because there were still seniors that were capable and still wanted to work.

