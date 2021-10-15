Free internet soon in all Cebu City barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City residents will soon have free access to the Internet through barangay access points.

This as the Cebu City Council passed an ordinance authored by Councilor Eduardo (Edu) Rama, Jr., that would establish internet access points funded by the city government.

As early as July 2021, the city government has already established 20 internet access points in various barangays including Basak San Nicolas, Calamba, Cogon Pardo, Duljo Fatima, Inayawan, Mambaling, Pasil, Punta Princessa, San Nicolas Proper, Sawang Calero, Sinsin, Suba, Sudlon II, and Tisa.

Before the ordinance was passed, internet access points in the 20 pilot barangays was funded personally by Rama in partnership with telecommunication companies.

With the ordinance passed, the program is assured of sustained funding through the city government Management Information and Computer Services (MICS) Department, where the budget will be taken.

The ordinance mandates that there should be one internet access point per barangay and must be situated near the barangay hall and shall be placed under direct control of the barangay chief.

The ordinance stipulates that, “All constituents in the Barangay shall be allowed to access free wireless internet connection in the Barangay Internet Access Points which are subject to rules and regulations established by the said Barangay.”

‘Dream come true’

The program is expected to promote easy access to information and services relevant to the delivery of public services through the use of wireless internet; facilitate for the mediums of learning and information technology through cost-efficient use of wireless internet; and facilitates competitiveness through information and communication technology among barangays.

The funding for the program should at least be P8 million per year, subject to the approval of the City Council.

Rama said in a statement that the ordinance was a dream come true as connectivity is at its highest demand during the pandemic, as most people work and study at home online.

“Atong gilaoman na makatabang ni sa atong mga barangay aron sa paghatag ug epektibong serbisyo ug alang sa atong mga estudyante na mugamit ug internet,” he said.

The ordinance awaits the signature of either Mayor Edgardo Labella, should he return from his indefinite leave, or Acting Mayor Michael Rama in his behalf.

