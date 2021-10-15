Green and go for Pilipinas VisMin Cup second conference

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) issued the clearance for the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup to hold its much-anticipated second conference in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur tentatively slated on November 6, 2021.

The league’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) Chelito “Coach Carz” Caro confirmed to CDN Digital that the sports regulating agency gave them the green light to hold the second conference in a bubble setup.

“Wala na tay lain requirements pa i submit, na finalize na tanan. Ang confirmation na lang sa mga participating teams atong gihuwat para maka start ta probably on November 6 and pinakadugay November 10,” said Caro.

Pagadian City will be hosting the league for the second time.

Earlier this year, it hosted the Mindanao leg and the Southern Finals. The Visayas leg was hosted by the municipality of Alcantara in southwestern Cebu.

Caro also targeted to cap off the second conference on December 15 so everyone has the time to go home to their families in time for Christmas.

“Para at least naay mauli atong mga players pamasko sa ilang pamilya,” Caro said.

The league is expected to field in 12 teams from both the Visayas and Mindanao vying in a single leg.

READ: Single leg planned for second conference of VisMin Super Cup

The format will be a single round-robin wherein the top four teams earn a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs.

Due to a tighter schedule, the semifinals will be a knockout game compared to the inaugural season’s Best-of-Three series. Only the finals series will have a Best-of-Three series.

Caro added that they will reveal the final list of teams competing in the second conference next week.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy