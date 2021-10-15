Rainy Friday over Metro Cebu due to ITCZ

CEBU, Philippines — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) brought rains over Metro Cebu on Friday, October 15, 2021, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan said.

“Ang tibook Visayas makasinati ug madag-umon nga kalangitan inubanan sa katag na mga pag-ulan, pagkidlat ug pagpanugdog, direktong apekto sa ITCZ,” Pagasa- Mactan weather specialist Enzo Puerto said.

According to Puerto, rainfall is still expected until Saturday, October 16, but will improve in the days after.

“As days go by, maexpect nato nga generally fair weather na ta kay mosaka na ang ITCZ and medyo mohinay,” he added.

Today’s heavy rains have caused flooding in some areas in Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Talisay City. The continuous rainfall also caused landslides in Barangay Manipis in Talisay City.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Pagasa: Rainy, cloudy Friday in most parts of PH due to ITCZ

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy