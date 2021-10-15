Trojans, Naki Warriors to face newbies when PCAP online tourney resumes on Oct. 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Toledo City Trojans and the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors continue their respective campaigns in the ongoing ‘open conference’ of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference tomorrow, October 16, 2021.

Compared to their previous matches wherein they faced the tournament’s top teams, this time their opponents will be the newcomers in tomorrow’s pro online chess action at 7 p.m.

The Trojans, which are ranked second to the lowest in the southern division standings with a 0-5 (win-loss) record, will face the Pampanga Checkers in their first match.

They proceed in facing the Davao Executives Chess Society (DECS) in their second match.

Pampanga are currently ranked No. 8 in the northern division with,2-3, slate while DECS is at No. 10 in the same division with,1-4, card.

The Trojans are comprised of International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr., Rainauld Bonn Tibod, Redentor Nailon, Richard Natividad, Rommel Ganzon, and the playing team owner Jeah Jean Gacang.

On the other hand, the Naki Warriors will try to improve their 2-3 record by taking on the Pengcheng Checkered Dragons from Shenzhen, China in the first match.

They play versus the northern division’s Olonggapo Rainbow Team 7 in the second match.

The Naki Warriors and Olonggapo have an identical win-loss record and are also both ranked seventh in their respective divisions.

Lapu-Lapu City is manned by Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas, International Arbiter (IA) Lincoln Yap, Michael Joseph Pagaran, Elwin Retanal, Bryle Arellano, Anthony Makinano, and Allan Pason.

The Philippine Paralympic Chess Team currently leads the southern division standings with an unbeaten 5-0 record. The second conference champions, the Iloilo Kisela Knights and the Team SinQGApore have identical records of 4-1. But they are ranked second and third respectively based on their total accumulated points.

/dbs

