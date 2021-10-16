Only fully vaxed people allowed in Cebu City cemeteries for Nov. 1 and 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Only fully vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter cemeteries in Cebu City on November 1 and 2, while the rest can visit from October 18 to 30 and November 3 to 5.

This was stated in Directive No. 10-14-01 released on Saturday morning, October 16, 2021, with Acting Mayor Michael Rama’s signature stipulating the guidelines that all cemeteries have to follow from October 18 to November 5, 2021.

Under the directive, the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days will be celebrated in an extended categorized observance starting October 18, 2021, until November 5, 2021, allowing cemetery visitors from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily within the period.

However, only fully vaccinated individuals from 15 to 65 years old can enter cemeteries on November 1 and 2, the actual dates of the celebrations, as it is expected that most people will visit the cemeteries on those dates.

For the other dates, unvaccinated individuals from 15 to 65 years old may enter the cemeteries provided that they do not have comorbidities and other health risks.

Wearing of face mask, face shield, physical distancing, and other health protocols must be implemented in all cemeteries at all times.

Preparatory jobs and activities such as cleaning, painting, signages, lettering, and installation that are to be carried out inside and within the premises of the cemetery must be completed by October 25, 2021.

The cemeteries must follow their allowed capacity as the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), and other force multipliers will be monitoring the movement of people within each cemetery.

Here are the maximum number of individuals allowed in each cemetery at any given time:

Upon entry to the cemeteries, individuals need to present their vaccination card and valid identification card bearing a picture and signature.

Cemeteries may opt for a categorized scheduled entry for age groups so as to ensure the observance of health protocols, as long as they publicly disseminate the information prior to observance.

Only five individuals may converge in one grave at any given time, and they are not allowed to eat, drink alcoholic beverages, or stay for a long time. In fact, an individual is only allowed to stay in the cemetery up to an hour.

Holy Masses are allowed to be celebrated in the cemetery only at the chapels at 50 percent capacity from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and should last 30 minutes only.

Gambling and other recreational activities are strictly prohibited as well. No vendors will be allowed inside the cemetery, but they are allowed in authorized areas outside within a 30 meter radius from the entrance of the cemeteries.

Entry of vehicles will also be limited and the parking spaces must be located outside of the 500 meter radius from the entrance of the cemetery.

The cemeteries may choose to deploy shuttle buses to transport passengers in drop-off points to the cemetery for better traffic flow under a time and motion principle. Shuttle buses must be coordinated with the transportation agencies.

Rama urged all cemeteries and the public to follow the guidelines for a smooth celebration of the Kalag-kalag season.

/dbs

