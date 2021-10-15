Lapu-Lapu announces system, schedules of cemetery visits

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Starting on Friday, October 15, 2021, those who would be visiting all private and public cemeteries in Lapu-Lapu City would need to follow the alphabetical scheduling imposed by the city.

This is based on Executive Order No. 2021-054 issued by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan which declares the closure of all cemeteries in Lapu-Lapu City from October 31, 2021, to November 2, 2021, and establishes guidelines for visitation in the cemeteries.

From October 15 to October 30 and November 3 to November 16, family members and friends may visit their deceased loved ones, subject to a schedule based on the family name of the visitors.

In Humay-Humay Public Cemetery in Barangay Gun-ob, visitors would need to secure an entry pass from the Señora Nuestra de Regla-Parish National Shrine, before they may be allowed to enter the cemetery.

Humay-Humay Public Cemetery is managed by the Roman Catholic Church.

Visitors, however, would need to present a valid ID and would still need to observe the minimum health and safety protocols, such as the wearing of a face mask and a face shield.

Visiting hours in the cemetery will start at 6:00 am to 5:00 pm, wherein 400 individuals will only be allowed to enter the cemetery every two hours or 1,600 visitors per day.

Aside from this, the public was also reminded that bringing knives and sharp objects is prohibited inside the cemetery.

Chan also announces that he would be allowing unvaccinated individuals to enter different cemeteries in the city.

“Pwede ra gyud dili vaccinated as long na ma-maintain nato ang number of capacity,” Chan said.

(Not vaccinated persons can enter the cemeteries as long as we can maintain the number of capacity (of cemeteries) )

Chan also explained that they decided to close the cemeteries in the city during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, to avoid the public from crowding the different cemeteries.

“Sayod kita nga kanang 1 and 2 mao kana’y dagsaan. Dili nato ma-control ang mga tawo maong atong purpose nga ato gyud gibahin ang pagbisita para dili magdasok,” he added.

(We know that during 1 and 2 that are the days that people would visit. We cannot control the people, that is why our purpose to spread the visiting days is to avoid crowding of people.)

Aside from Humay-Humay Public Cemetery, other cemeteries in the city are Municipal Cemetery and Cemetery for United Church of Christ in the Philippines members in Barangay Gun-ob, Mactan Island Memorial Garden in Barangay Marigondon, Haven of Peace Memorial Garden in Barangay Mactan, and St. Agustine Parish Cemetery in Barangay Sta. Rosa, Olango Island.

RELATED STORIES

Humay-humay cemetery in Lapu-Lapu to be closed on Nov. 1 and 2

Humay-Humay public cemetery in Lapu-Lapu reopened

Cordova offers Lapu-Lapu space to build 360 tombs in town cemetery

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy