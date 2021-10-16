9 action-packed bouts heat up ‘Engkwentro Dos’ on Oct 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nine exciting and action-packed bouts will be featured in the “Engwentro Dos” fight card of the ARQ Boxing Promotions on October 30, 2021.

The fight card will be headlined by ARQ Boxing Stable’s prized fighter April Jay “Astro Boy” Abne (6-0, 3KOs) who will be vying for the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver flyweight title versus the experienced Bienvenido Ligas (13-1-2,9KOs).

Aside from the OPBF title fight, eight other exciting bouts pitting ARQ boxers will be featured in the fight card.

The venue, according to ARQ Sports director Chelito Caro, is yet to be determined.

Caro told CDN Digital that they’ve applied for a permit in both Mandaue City and Talisay City.

“Nag apply mi ug permit sa Mandaue City ug Talisay City. Ang amo ani kung unsa lang ang ma una ug approve, adto nato i held ang atong event,” said Caro.

In the co-main event, Rodex Piala of ARQ Boxing Stable fights Jeffrey Stella of Edsel Mike Toñacao (EMT) Stable in a six-rounder under the 130-pound division.

In the undercard, Abne’s younger brother Ian Paul trades leathers with Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Christopher Caburog in a six-rounder duel.

The rest of the fight card features Brix Piala (ARQ) vs. John Rezon Tarona, Yerroge Gura (ARQ) vs Renante Noblefranca, Arniel Cañete (ARQ) vs. Marvin Rusiana, Augusto Abne (ARQ) vs. Marvin Campo, and Bryan James Wild vs. Rimon Rama.

The fight card supposedly stakes two OPBF titles, but ARQ’s hard-hitting Johnpaul Gabunilas was sidelined due to injury.

Gabunilas was supposed to fight Jerome Baloro for the vacant Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) youth light flyweight belt. /rcg

RELATED STORY:

ARQ Boxing eyes ‘Engkwentro Dos’ after success of ‘Engkwentro Uno’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy