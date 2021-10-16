AJ Raval strikes back at bashers; denies third party allegation

CEBU, Philippines — Actress AJ Raval clarifies that she is not the third party that caused the separation of Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla.

In a Facebook post, the actress wrote a message to netizens who lambasted her after confirming the real score with her “Nerisa” co-star Abrenica.

“JUST TO BE CLEAR, HINDI AKO ANG NAGING THIRD PARTY. OKAY GUYS?” she reiterated.

She said that she cannot do such act, “GUYS? MABUTI AKONG TAO AT HINDI KO KAYANG GUMAWA NG MASAMA, KUNG MAKA BASH NAMAN KAYO PARANG NAKAPATAY AKO NG TAO HAHAHA.”

Raval thanked those who supported her, “THANK YOU SA MGA NAKAKAINTINDI AT SA SUPPORT NA NATATANGGAP KO NA APPRECIATE KO KAYONG LAHAT.”

She ended her message with a positive note, ”SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE.”

To recall, Raval admitted that she and Abrenica are in the process of “getting to know each other.” Both were spotted holding hands in a mall.

RELATED STORIES

AJ Raval confirms real score with Aljur Abrenica: ‘’Di na ako magde-deny’

Aljur, AJ huli sa akto, magkahawak-kamay habang nasa mall; Kylie walang pake

Kylie Padilla on Aljur Abrenica dating other women: ‘There’s no issue’

Kylie Padilla breaks up with Aljur Abrenica, Robin Padilla confirms

/dbs