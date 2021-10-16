LTFRB-7 chief to commuters: Report drivers, conductors asking payment for free AFCS cards.

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Commuters are encouraged to report drivers and conductors of modernized jeepneys, who would ask payment for the free Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) cards.

Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) made this call after receiving reports that commuters were asked to pay at least P5 in order to get an AFCS card.

Montealto said AFCS cards should be made available for the commuting public for free based on the directive of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“Bawal na siya i-report ninyo naa’y directive ang DOTR nga ang card for free. Amo ng ipa-show cause kon naa’y report nga nagpabayad sila sa card dayon naay penalty. For free gyud na sila. Bag-o ra na siya, sa una dunay bayad,” he said.

(That is illegal [asking for payment of the cards] and you should report that because there is a DOTr directive that the card is free. We will give them a show-cause (order) if there is somebody who would report that they were asked to pay for the card then there will be a penalty. That is for free. Before that, there was payment for the card.)

The LTFRB-7 chief again reiterated his call to commuters to report drivers and conductors asking payment for the free AFCS cards.

The AFCS cards are cards similar to debit cards to be used to pay fare of modernized jeepneys.

It is a more or less contactless way to pay fare for a modernized jeepney.

“Kanang tanan nga AFCS cards [regardless of what cooperative or corporation), libre na siya. Wa n’ay bayad, wala’y cost ang card, except katong iyang sulod or magpa-load ka, mao rato inyong bayran,” he added.

(The AFCS cards, [regardless of what cooperative or corporation], are free. They are free, the card has no cost except the amount inside the card or you will have to load it and that is what you will pay.)

“Kon pananglitan dunay nagpabayad, isumbong sa amoa. Dayon among i-show cause ang kana nga operator then kung makoan nga tinuod nga nagpabayad sila so duna na’y penalty,” he said, stressing that only the load should be paid.

(If somebody would ask for payment [for the cards], report it to us. We will issue a show cause to the operator and if it would be proven to be true then they will be made to pay a penalty.)

Montealto said that the operators might not be aware of the wrongdoings of their drivers and conductors, but they would be the ones to pay the fine for what their drivers and conductors did.

He also said once the drivers or conductors would deny the allegation, then the informant or the commuter would then be asked to appear at the LTFRB office for further statements.

Montealto also encouraged commuters to avail of the AFCS cards to avoid inconvenience and to get discounts as well.

“We encouraged them to avail kay kanang dili nata mag problema nga magdala ta og cash dayon kana pod nga card, naay discounts. So makatipid ka. Dayon dili naka problema magdala-dala og cash pa kay i-tap ra man na nimo, mo deduct na dayon na didto,” said Montealto.

(We encouraged them to avail so that you won’t have any problem paying in cash and that card, would also give you discounts. Then you will not have any problem in bringing cash for your fare because you only have to tap it [to the card collection readers] and it would deduct [the fare] immediately.)

