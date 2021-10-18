Bea Alonzo on her 34th birthday: I had the time of my life

DALAGUETE, Philippines—Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo on her 34th birthday said she had the time of her life—thanks to boyfriend Dominique Roque who went out of his way to surprise her.

In an Instagram post, Alonzo shared how the romantic Roque made her day special.

Roque surprised his girlfriend with a box of red roses and cake on the eve of her birthday last Sunday, October 17, 2021.

He also gifted her with a puppy and treated her to a weekend getaway in Batangas, the actress said.

Alonzo shared a barefaced photo of her during the surprise.

“Thank you for all your love and well wishes on my birthday. You never cease to make me feel special on my birthday every year. But for me, this year is different. A lot has happened, and all I have in my heart right now is GRATITUDE. I am thankful for all the lessons and courage that this year has brought me. I am now seeing myself in a different light,” she said.

“What more can I ask for? Thank you, Lord, for a life so beautiful; I wouldn’t want it any other way. ,” she added.

Alonzo was also greeted by fellow celebrities and fans on her birthday.

She turned 34.

