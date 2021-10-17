Dimples Romana pens a sweet and funny birthday greeting for Bea Alonzo

CEBU, Philippines — Dimples Romana recently took to Instagram to post a funny yet heartfelt birthday message for Bea Alonzo who turns 34 today, October 17.

On Instagram, Romana shared a cute photo of Bea and her boyfriend Dominic Roque and their friend Beatrice Saw.

It came it a caption, “Maligayang Kaarawan Basha @beaalonzo. Mahal ka namin. Don’t worry kinausap ko na si @beatriz_saw . Sabi ko, Wala na syang pag asa kay @dominicroque kaya PLEASE.”

“Love you Be! My prayers of love and light for all your upcoming adventures in life. Cheers to many years of friendship, random zoom dates, furniture hunting, farming, and all-day kulitan.”

Alonzo, on the comment section replied,”Hahahahhaah naalala ko tong moment nato!🤣 Love you mars!”

Alonzo with her co-stars from the movie “One More Chance”, Romana and Saw called themselves the “Thursday Barkada Girls”.

