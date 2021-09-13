Bea Alonzo shares romantic dinner at home with BF

DALAGUETE, Cebu—The newest celebrity couple is back at making fans “kilig.”

This as Bea Alonzo shares her romantic dinner at home with her boyfriend Dominique Roque.

The actress posted a short video on her Instagram on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

In can be seen from her point of view that Bea was holding a bouquet of pink tulips from Dom.

While Dom can be seen pouring a glass of wine in a simple yet romantic candle-lit dinner setup.

“Dinner date at home made more romantic because of this one (heart emoji) @dominicroque,” Bea wrote as a caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

It was followed by a boomerang selfie with both of them doing pouty lip gesture.

This celebrity couple indeed proves that the pandemic couldn’t hinder them from keeping the romance alive.

/dbs