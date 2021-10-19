Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada get well wishes from celeb friends after losing first baby

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Love and prayers are overflowing for couple Alex Gonzaga and Mikee Morada.

Many of their friends reached out to the couple after Alex shared in an Instragram post last weekend that she had a miscarriage.

The actress, host, and vlogger shared a glimpse of her story online which prompted especially her celebrity friends to send her words of comfort and love by leaving their comments on her IG post.

Among them were Mariel Padilla and Heart Evangelista who also experienced what it was like to have a miscarriage.

Evangelista kept her comment simple by sending heart emojis while Padilla penned a heart-felt message for the couple.

“Seeing your photos brought me back to my experience. 😢 i love you!!! Stay strong!!! Praying for you!!! You have an angel looking out for you ❤️,” Padilla wrote.

Here are some of the other comments and well-wishes for Alex and Mikee.

“To our baby whom we almost had, thank you for giving mommy and daddy joy even for a short span. Lastly, thank you to everyone who gave us time to heal 💔,” Alex posted on IG.