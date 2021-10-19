DepEd-Mandaue: 80% of teachers, non-teaching personnel vaccinated

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—About 80 percent of the teachers and non-teaching school personnel of the Department of Education in Mandaue City (DepEd-Mandaue) are already vaccinated against COVID-19.

Edgar Espina, one of the spokespersons of Deped-Mandaue, said that 80 percent of their 2,300 teachers are already inoculated against the virus as of Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Espina said 80 percent of the more than 200 non-teaching school personnel were also already vaccinated against COVID-19.

He said that its their personnel’s personal choice on why they choose not to be vaccinated.

He said right now they are encouraging and informing the teachers about the vaccines and vaccination.

This as they they continue to prepare for face-to-face classes, even if there was no recommendation made for Mandaue to be part of the pilot testing.

Meanwhile, vaccination of minors 12 to 17 years old in Central Visayas has not started yet.

Also, the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) earlier said that the region should inoculate half of its senior citizens residents.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of Mandaue City’s vaccinne board, said that 47 percent of the city’s 34,000 seniors have already received their first dose while 44 percent are already fully vaccinated.

The city continues to encourage elderlies to get vaccinated and conducts vaccination information and education campaign.

/bmjo

