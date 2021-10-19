Creepy and frightening things are happening in this impounding facility in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Over the years, personnel assigned to the impounding area of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) have experienced creepy and frightening moments……especially at night.

But what they experienced last Sunday dawn was far scarier than anything they’ve experienced before.

Harry Bastian Llesis, a TEAM impounding officer, recounted how the impounded truck that killed a motorcycle rider in a tragic accident at the Marcelo Fernan Bridge last Saturday made mysterious movements and sounds early dawn on Sunday despite being unmanned.

The truck was impounded pending investigation into the tragic incident.

“Kahibulngan namo ba ngano niabante man siya didto nga naay yawe giungot ra siya pero gi andar ngano ni andar, nya sige og busena. Akong personnel gud nanagan didto kay nahadlok man,” said Llesis.

According to Llesis they have experienced some other creepy incidents like seeing a couple leaning on a car inside the facility. He said a couple had died in a car that is also in the impounding area.

The personnel also said that dogs eerily howl at night inside the impounding area.

“Kani ra siya ang pinaka rare gyud kay naay uban sakyanan nga naay namatay pero dili man siya ka ingun ana nga magparandam kani ra gyud siya (dump truck) ang grabe, ni andar gyud siya, ni move,” said Mark Ivor Cortes, TEAM impounding officer.

On Monday afternoon, the Mandaue City Police Office has already filed a complaint of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide at the Mandaue Prosecutor’s Office against dump truck driver Aldwin Hermosilla.

Hermosilla was driving the dump truck which ran over motorcycle rider Rody Amistad, last Saturday at the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

Due to the creepy experiences, TEAM plans to have a mass said in the area for the souls of those who died in accidents, especially from the recent tragedy at the second bridge.

“Hangyo ko ni sir Edwin nga pamisahan nalang nako diri kay kanang accident (vehicles involve sa accident) ako naman gitapok, naghangyo sila (personnel) sad sa akoa nga pamisahan kay para sad basin wala pa nahiluna ang kalag kinahanglan gyud pamisahan,” said Llesis.

They also requested that more lights and CCTV cameras be installed at the impounding area. /rcg

