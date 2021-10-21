Donnie ‘Ahas’ Nietes signs up with Probellum

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Four-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes officially joined Probellum, a global boxing startup that has been aggressively signing top-tier boxers in the past month.

From MTK Global, Nietes, the longest-reigning Filipino boxing world champion, now moves to a Probellum camp that is bannered by fellow pinoy boxer Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr.

“It’s such a great pleasure to get this promotional contract with Probellum,” said the 39-year old Nietes, the pride of Murcia, Negros Occidental.

“I am so proud to be part of it, and I am looking forward to fighting again soon so that I can continue to show my boxing abilities and technique.”

Nietes (43-1-5, 23KOs), already a legend in the Philippine boxing scene for being a world champion for nearly nine years, is one of the big names in the Probellum camp aside from Donaire.

He is one of the Asian boxers who won world titles in at least four weight classes. The other two are Donaire and boxing’s only eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

The former ALA Boxing Gym banner fighter is the 15th top-tier boxer Probellum signed in a span of a month.

Probellum recently signed former world champions in Regis Prograis, Badou Jack, Ricky Burns, and Paul Butler. Donaire is its only and current world champion.

“We’re pleased to welcome such an illustrious boxer like Donnie Nietes to the team,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum in a press statement.

“We have seen the lower weight classes finally receive the praise they deserve in recent years, and Donnie is a key part of that stacked super-flyweight division.”

“He has already won world titles in four divisions, making him a true legend of the sport, and we’re proud to now be working together as we look to help him claim world honors again in the near future.”

It has nearly been seven months since Nietes last fought.

His last fight was on April 4, 2021, wherein he wrested the World Boxing Organization (WBO) international super flyweight title with a win over Pablo Carrillo of Colombia via unanimous decision in Dubai, UAE.

